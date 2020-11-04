Help Wanted: Are You Skillful At Noodling Around The Web?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Surfing the Interwebs (ph) - sure, it's a fine way to kill some time, but it's never been much of a career option, has it? Well, the folks behind the Opera Internet browser might want to put you to work. They're offering to pay someone around $9,000 for two weeks of just noodling around the Web. They say they're looking for the kind of person who loves silly memes, watching baby seal videos and studying conspiracy theories. It's MORNING EDITION.