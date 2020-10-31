PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer's now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Alonzo has four. Faith has four. And Adam has five.

SAGAL: All right. Alonzo and Faith are tied for second. And I'm going to arbitrarily pick Alonzo because nothing means anything anymore. OK, Alonzo. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. This feels like old news. But on Monday, the Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the blank.

ALONZO BODDEN: Supreme Court.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Dr. Fauci called for a nationwide blank mandate.

BODDEN: Mask.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Following the police shooting of Walter Wallace, hundreds of people have taken to the streets of blank to protest.

BODDEN: Philadelphia.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A robotic camera trained to recognize and follow the ball at a soccer game in Scotland missed the action because blank.

BODDEN: Battery went dead?

SAGAL: No, it thought the referee's bald head was the ball. On Sunday, Delta added...

BODDEN: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey.

SAGAL: I know, man. I know.

ADAM BURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Now the robots. On Sunday, Delta added 460 passengers to their no-fly list for refusing to blank.

BODDEN: Wear a mask or follow COVID rules.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Residents of Oakland were able to breathe easier...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...This week after officials reported that blank will be no longer terrorizing their neighborhood.

BODDEN: The forest fires, the smoke?

SAGAL: No, they will no longer be terrorized by Gerald, the overly aggressive wild turkey. Gerald is a 20-pound wild turkey who roamed the streets of Oakland, attacking dozens of people and forcing the closure of a nearby community garden that he had claimed for his own. Fortunately, wildlife experts were able to catch and relocate him before he executed his next attack, stuffing a chicken inside of a duck inside of a man to create a classic Thanksgiving manducken (ph).

FAITH SALIE: You know, I have a grouper that Gerald should meet.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Alonzo do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Alonzo's got game. Four right for eight more points. He now has 12 and the lead.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: All right. Faith, you're up next. Fill in the blank. On Sunday, several senior members of blank's staff tested positive for coronavirus

SALIE: Mike Pence.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new report, if reelected, Trump would immediately fire FBI director blank.

SALIE: Christopher Wray.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the source of an anonymous op-ed critical of the Trump administration was revealed to be the former chief of staff for blank.

SALIE: Department of Homeland Security.

SAGAL: Yeah, exactly, Miles Taylor.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Friday, France entered a nationwide blank in response to rising COVID numbers.

SALIE: Lockdown.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A pair of thieves robbing an escape room in the Netherlands were disappointed when they broke into a vintage safe and found blank.

SALIE: A wheel of cheese.

SAGAL: No, they found clues to solve the rest of the escape room. On Tuesday, Keith Raniere, the leader of the blank cult, was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

SALIE: Oh, NXIVM.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Jerry Falwell Jr. sued former employer blank, claiming the school had damaged his reputation.

SALIE: Liberty U.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in Texas were able to find the man who stole a log splitter this week...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Because he left blank behind at the scene.

SALIE: His hatchet.

SAGAL: No, he left his finger. When detectives arrived at the scene after the log splitter was reported stolen, they found a variety of clues, including a discarded cellphone, a set of tools and one finger.

SALIE: Oh.

SAGAL: They then visited nearby hospitals to see who had been admitted with a similar injury and fit the evidence to the crime. It was like a remake of "Cinderella" directed by the guy who made "Saw."

BURKE: (Laughter) I love that they - someone said dust for fingerprints. I think I found some on this finger.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Faith do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, she got six right for 12 more points. She now has 16 and the lead.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: All right. Bill, how many, then, does Adam Burke need to win?

KURTIS: Adam needs six to win.

SAGAL: All right, Adam.

BURKE: Oh, boy.

SAGAL: This is for the game. Here we go. According to a CNN poll, blank maintains a 12-point national lead for the presidency.

BURKE: Joe Biden.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, a judge ruled that all voters at Texas polling places must wear blank.

BURKE: Masks.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: As coronavirus cases hit new records, the blank dropped almost 4%.

BURKE: The Dow Jones.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, a fast-spreading blank forced 60,000 people in Southern California to evacuate.

BURKE: A wildfire.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, blank claims fell to their lowest level since March.

BURKE: Unemployment.

SAGAL: Yeah, jobless claims.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Hurricane blank made landfall in Louisiana.

BURKE: Zeta?

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Delivery drivers in a town in Britain...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Say they're unable to do their job because of the constant threat of blank.

BURKE: Rudeness?

SAGAL: No, the constant threat of Bob, a sex-crazed duck. It's mating season for Bob the Muscovy duck, which means he's extra randy and terrorizing everyone in the neighborhood. His owner tells The Sun, quote, "I have no idea what happened. He went from a little egg to the sex maniac who just lusts after everyone." She says she doesn't know what to do, since Bob has figured out how to get out of his pen. But she's calling in reinforcements from America - Gerald, the overly aggressive wild turkey.

BURKE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Bill, did Adam do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Sit down, everybody. Adam got six right for 12 more points. That means with 17, he is the champion this week.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Congratulations. Yay.

