Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Seattle Arcade Adapts To Pandemic With Touchless Pinball Machines

Published October 23, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The clangs and dings of pinball machines, booze in plastic cups, quarters jingling in your pocket - there's so much to love about an old-fashioned arcade. Add-a-Ball Amusements in Seattle has found a way to stay open during the pandemic. They installed foot pedals on their pinball machines. And then they had another idea for the COVID era - encouraging customers to bring their own portable consoles to play with their friends. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories