Cow In Australia Is Freed After Being Trapped On Trampoline

Published October 19, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. In Victoria, Australia, last week, a few dozen cows escaped their pasture. The farmers rounded them all up except one. A neighbor, Kay Laing, found it trapped on her trampoline. The cow was fine. It just couldn't stand up on the springy surface. So with the help of a tractor, the farmers were able to get the cow onto solid ground, and she walked the mile back home. Maybe we should call her Bouncing Bessie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

