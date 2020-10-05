Bringing The World Home To You

You Too Can Visit Hell, Mich., And Be A Mock Dignitary

Published October 5, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There's a small unincorporated community in Michigan called Hell, small enough so that it doesn't have a mayor. So an Airbnb host has turned his rental into a lair that he's calling Hell on Earth during October. Guests who stay at John Colone's place get the title mayor of Hell. And if you're way more about the experience than the title, well, there's a fire pit, too. Book, as always, at your own risk. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

