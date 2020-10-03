Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

OK, panel, what will be the next October surprise? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Economists say that since there will be no Halloween or trick or treating, the stock in candy corn will tank.

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: The October surprise will be that after four years of Trump's political insanity and a global pandemic, Americans are so incapable of being surprised that there can no longer be an October surprise.

SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: The big October surprise will come at the third debate, when Joe Biden pulls off his mask and reveals that he actually is Bernie Sanders screaming, (imitating Bernie Sanders) I fooled 99%, but the Donald is the 1% who knew I was 100% Bernie all along.

BILL KURTIS: If any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian, Jessi and Maz. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Hey, we made it to October. We are doing great. We'll continue to do great, and we'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.