Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What's Pale Orange And Nearly A Ton Of Halloween Fun?

Published September 30, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what's pale orange and nearly a ton of Halloween fun? Utah farmer's Mohamed Sadiq enormous pumpkin, that's what. The gigantic gourd weighed in at 1,825 pounds, the second-largest ever grown in the state. Sadiq's entry took first at the 16th annual Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers event in Lehi. Just imagine scooping out those guts, carving a face and - God, how many candles would it take to light up that? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories