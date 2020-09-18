Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dania Beach Florida Gets New Sign In Wrong Town

Published September 18, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dania Beach, Fla., just installed a new welcome sign. It's brightly colored, placed in the grassy median of a busy street. It invites visitors to see it, live it, love it - the city's slogan. One problem, though - it is not actually in Dania. It was planted just over the line in neighboring Hollywood, Fla. Perhaps the city needs to change its motto as a reminder for future sign placement - location, location, location. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories