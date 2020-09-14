Bringing The World Home To You

Abraham Lincoln Artifacts Sell For More Than $81,000 At Auction

Published September 14, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So how much would you pay for a clipping of 155-year-old hair and a telegram stained with blood? Well, a bidder in Boston paid 81,000 bucks. It's not just any telegram, now. It was one describing Abraham Lincoln's assassination. And the hair - yeah, it belonged to the former president. It was removed when Lincoln's body was examined in 1865. I would love to know what this buyer plans to do with old hair. Sadly, they remain anonymous. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
