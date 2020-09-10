Oregon Man Recognized For Swimming While Juggling

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. So many of us are multitasking these days more than usual - helping kids with online school while on a conference call, starting dinner while you finish up work. For one Oregon man, it's swimming while juggling - literal juggling, not the figurative work-from-home kind. It's called swuggling (ph), like swimming and juggling. Get it? And Bob Evans just broke a Guinness World Record for juggling five balls 101 times while swimming backwards. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.