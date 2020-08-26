Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Sotheby's Hosts Its First Hip-Hop Auction Next Month

Published August 26, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. SONG, "HYPNOTIZE")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For the first time ever, Sotheby's is going to be hosting a hip-hop auction. Two of the biggest items next month include Biggie Smalls' signed crown from his "King Of New York" photo shoot, which was his last ever, and 22 love letters written by Tupac Shakur to his childhood sweetheart. A portion of the proceeds here are going to go to a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that provides DJ and music production workshops for low-income youth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories