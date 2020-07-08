Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Reba's Big Adventure: Hen Hops Into Instacart Shopper's Car Trunk

Published July 8, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A little hen named Reba had a big adventure this week when she hopped into the trunk of an Instacart shopper. Reba rode with the delivery person all the way to the local Costco, where he discovered her and assumed that he'd been pranked - because how does a chicken get in your trunk? He left Reba wandering in the parking lot. Reba's owners were contacted on social media by some good Samaritans who returned her. And Reba has a real good story to tell her friends. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories