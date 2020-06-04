Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bald Eagle's Nest Spotted On Cape Cod For The 1st Time In 115 Years

Published June 4, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The national bird is on its way back to Massachusetts. A bald eagle nest with eggs was spotted on Cape Cod this season for the first time in 115 years. Pollution and deforestation totally wiped out the species there for most of the 20th century. But this spring, more than 70 bald eagles' nests have been spotted around Massachusetts. Maybe - just maybe - it's a symbol of hope in these difficult times. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories