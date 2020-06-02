Bringing The World Home To You

In 2 Cities, Non-Violent Protesters Got Attention For Dancing

Published June 2, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In some cities, protests have been free of violence, and some demonstrators are even carried away by the moment. A crowd in Madison, Wis., did the "Cupid Shuffle" yesterday, and syracuse.com reports that dancing broke out in the streets of that city after demonstrators had marched for miles. Here's what it sounded like.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Cheering, crosstalk). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

