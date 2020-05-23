Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what's next for young high school graduate Harry Azcrac? Tom Bodett.
TOM BODETT: Only one destiny for this child. Harry Azcrac - plumbing and heating.
SAGAL: Alison Leiby.
ALISON LEIBY: Opening the world's first socially distanced waxing salon.
SAGAL: And Maz Jobrani.
MAZ JOBRANI: Harry Azcrac is going to go on and play football with Dick Butkus, or he will become a great novelist like the French author Balzac.
BILL KURTIS: And if he does any of that, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett and Maz Jobrani. Congratulations to Alison Leiby on a fabulous debut. It's great to have you. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Tell you what - you stay right where you are, and we'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
