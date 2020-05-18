Bringing The World Home To You

Florida Surfer Is Reunited With His Prosthetic Leg

Published May 18, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 2012, Carter Hess lost his left leg while serving in Afghanistan. Last month, surfing in Florida, he lost his prosthetic leg in the water. It was his specially designed surfing leg. Weeks later, a teenager was combing the beach looking for buried treasure and found the titanium leg worth about $3,000. After an article in the local newspaper, Hess was reunited with this part of himself. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
