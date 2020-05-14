Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Every Era Has Its Own Hairstyle And Coronavirus Age Is No Exception

Published May 14, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Every era has its own hairstyle. And the coronavirus age may now have one of its own. The Guardian reports a once-popular style for girls in Kenya is seeing a resurgence, braided spikes, which just happen to resemble the coronavirus molecule. Apparently, the hairstyle is pretty affordable, which is nice in these financially austere times. One mom said, 50 Kenyan shillings is a good price for a hairstyle that also helps raise public awareness. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories