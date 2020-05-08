Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Quarantine Can Be Tough. Russian Ministry Offers Guidance

Published May 8, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. They say you should never go to bed angry with a loved one. And here's another adage - don't stay mad at your family members for longer than three to 10 minutes while in quarantine. This piece of wisdom is courtesy of the Russian Health Ministry, which issued an advisory called, How To Survive Self-Isolation And Not Go Crazy. I'm just mad at whoever came up with this weird time window of three to 10 minutes, and I'm going to stay mad for as long as I want to. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories