With School Closed, Parents Throw 2 Florida Teens Their Own Prom

Published May 4, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Dominick Grosso of Palm Beach, Fla., has had a crush on Page Houck since the seventh grade. So when their high school prom was canceled, it was devastating. Fortunately, the two kids live only a block apart, so their parents threw a prom in the Grossos' backyard - Roaring '20s theme, dry ice in the pool to make fog. Dominick's sister was the DJ. They even went to the beach to take pictures - wearing masks, of course. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
