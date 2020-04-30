Bringing The World Home To You

Jogger Finds Stolen Tomato Decoration On The Side Of The Road

Published April 30, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It was a four-year search, but Matt Kraft has finally been reunited with his giant tomato. The beloved decoration was stolen from his restaurant in Peterborough, Ontario, and then it was found on the side of the road this past weekend. When CBC host Carol Off asked Kraft how he knew it was his, this is how Kraft replied.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATT KRAFT: I know my tomato, Carol. It was my tomato. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

