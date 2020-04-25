Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute we are going to ask our panelists to predict, now that we're all tired of Zoom, what will be the next big advance in communication.

Now, panel, what will be our next new form of communication? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Standing in our yards holding up those signs everyone's moms like to put up. Live, laugh, love. Hahaha. You had me at Merlot.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Thanks, parent. I've been reading a lot of "Harry Potter" with my kids, and I think that the best way to capture how we feel these days is to communicate by howlers.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Introducing peachy-keen courier service - Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia will volunteer the senior citizens of his state...

SALIE: (Laughter).

ROCCA: ...To run messages and errands for all those wusses in other states who are sheltering in place.

SALIE: (Laughter) Oh, patriots.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Faith Salie and Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening from whatever shelter you're placed in. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll be back with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

