IKEA Makes Public Its Swedish Meatballs Recipe For Customers On Lockdown

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Companies are trying to keep their customers happy despite the fact that they can't shop because of lockdown orders. To that end, IKEA has made public a recipe for their famous Swedish meatballs. It only has seven ingredients - ground beef, ground pork, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, an egg and milk. Instructions for how to make the sauce are included. And this being IKEA, the recipe comes with step-by-step illustrated instructions. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.