Gov. Cuomo Allows New Yorkers To Get Marriage Licenses Remotely

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know what they say. Love can't wait, not even in the time of coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo agrees. He is issuing an executive order allowing New Yorkers to get a marriage license remotely. It also lets clerks perform ceremonies over video conference, so couples can say I do in the virtual presence of friends and family. But can they fit that long meeting link on a 4.25-by-6 fancy foil-pressed wedding invite? I'm not so sure. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.