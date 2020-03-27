Bringing The World Home To You

Loss Of Smell Or Taste Emerges As Possible Precursor To Some COVID-19 Cases

Published March 27, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include a high fever and shortness of breath.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

But losing your sense of smell and taste - well, a team of British doctors citing anecdotal evidence from around the world believe that these might also be symptoms.

CHANG: They say people who suddenly can't smell or taste may want to self-isolate for a week, even if they have no other symptoms.

SHAPIRO: So if you can't smell the curry cooking on your stove...

CHANG: Or the cup of coffee right under your nose...

SHAPIRO: ...You might be an unknown carrier of the coronavirus.

CHANG: And you might want to stay home. It's what the doctor ordered. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

All Things Considered
