Colorado Community Center Was Packed For Swearing-In Ceremony

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You might not expect a small-town politician's swearing-in ceremony to bring a crowd, but the community center in Georgetown, Colo., was packed this week for the inauguration of a new mayor. He wore a tie and glasses and not much else. Parker the Snow Dog is a ski mountain mascot, a good boy and now an honorary mayor. He's got a thousand constituents in Georgetown, nearly 17,000 followers on Instagram. His platform includes love, hugs and cookies. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.