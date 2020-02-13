Bringing The World Home To You

Guinness World Records Certifies New World's Oldest Living Man

Published February 13, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Guinness World Records certified a new world's oldest man. His name is Chitetsu Watanabe of Japan. He was born in 1907. He is just shy of his 113th birthday. He served in the military, worked in agriculture. He raised bonsai trees in his spare time. He's got a sweet tooth. And since he lost his teeth, he prefers custard and cream puffs. He says his secret to old age is to always keep a smile on your face. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
