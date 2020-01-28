Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Twitter Followers Mock Tweet From San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Published January 28, 2020 at 6:27 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When a boulder fell on a Colorado highway, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office responded with a warning. A tweet said the road was blocked by, quote, "a large boulder the size of a small boulder." They meant to say the size of a small car, but Twitter is unforgiving. One person offered thanks that it wasn't a large boulder the size of a large boulder. And another named the rock Biggie Smalls. If you don't know, now you know. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories