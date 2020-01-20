Bringing The World Home To You

Furniture Buyer Finds Cash Hidden In Used Footstool

Published January 20, 2020 at 6:13 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Howard Kirby of Owosso Township, Mich., went shopping for furniture recently. He bought a footstool and some other pieces at a thrift store for 70 bucks. But something about the footstool didn't feel right. So his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and found more than $43,000 in cash. The footstool's owner had died, but Kirby did find the man's granddaughter. When he gave her the money, the AP reports, she said, simply, this is crazy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
