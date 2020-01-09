Ohio Sheriff Thanks 2 Local Boys For Their Detective Work

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The sheriff of Butler County, Ohio, is thanking two local kids for their detective work. Chad Oberholtzer's 7- and 9-year-old were exploring the woods in their neighborhood. They returned from the wilderness holding a dusty old wallet and a sheriff's badge stamped Richard K. Jones. Jones, who is still the sheriff today, had lost that wallet a dozen years ago. The sheriff's office said it gave the two siblings some stuffed animals as a reward. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.