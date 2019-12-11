Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Federal Judge In Texas Blocks Trump Plan To Use Military Funds On Border Wall

By Richard Gonzales
Published December 11, 2019 at 8:41 PM EST
President Trump talks with reporters after touring a section of the southern border wall in September in Otay Mesa, Calif.
President Trump talks with reporters after touring a section of the southern border wall in September in Otay Mesa, Calif.

Updated at 9:20 p.m. ET

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from using $3.6 billion in Pentagon funds to pay for the construction of a wall on the southern border.

U.S. District Judge David Briones of El Paso, Texas, ruled the administration may not use an emergency proclamation to justify diverting funds to the border wall project after Congress had appropriated the money for other programs.

"The President's emergency proclamation was a blatant attempt to grab power from Congress," said Kristy Parker, counsel for Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization which represented the plaintiffs, in a statement. "Today's order affirms that the President is not a king and that our courts are willing to check him when he oversteps his bounds."

The suit was brought by El Paso County and the Border Network for Human Rights. It argued that the administration overstepped its authority by "declaring a national emergency and violating laws of Congress limiting funds for barriers at the United States-Mexico border."

The county also argued that it would suffer reputational and economic harm from the border wall project because the president's emergency declaration created the impression that the border city was dangerous. In October, Briones, a Clinton appointee, ruled that such claims had merit.

The judge's ruling does not apply to funds originally set for other purposes, such as drug interdiction, that the administration has diverted for construction of the wall.

The White House says it will appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR
Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
See stories by Richard Gonzales
More Stories