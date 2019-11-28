Bringing The World Home To You

Russian Dairy Farm Outfits Cows With Virtual Reality Headsets

Published November 28, 2019 at 6:49 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dairy farmers outside Moscow know your mood is vital. They're outfitting cows with virtual reality headsets. Instead of seeing the gloomy Russian weather, they see green fields and summer sun. Farmers hope the pleasant weather will improve the milk cows' productivity. Now, it's not clear if that is working, but the cows apparently do feel less anxiety. The technique builds on the work of farmers in other parts of the world who use mood lights and music. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
