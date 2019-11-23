Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next overheard phone call in the news? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: In an effort to rehabilitate his image, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be overheard begging for a spot on next season's "Dancing With The Stars."

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: The next call is going to be my mom berating me for humiliating her on this show.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Mike Pence will be overheard saying, no, I don't want him impeached. What am I going to do with that face I make while he's talking?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Roxanne Roberts and Joel Kim Booster.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

This is NPR.