Wild Boars Destroy Cocaine Stash

Published November 15, 2019 at 5:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Italy got some unexpected help this week from some wild boars. Officers had tapped the phones of some alleged drug dealers. And they overheard the suspects complaining about how wild boars were digging up their stash of cocaine that was hidden in a valley in Tuscany. The police had what they needed to make four arrests. As for those boars, well, Italians had been complaining about their numbers. Maybe they were proving their worth with this drug bust. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
