Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings To Begin Next Week

By Brian Naylor
Published November 6, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has announced the first open hearings of the impeachment inquiry — set to begin next week.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has announced the first open hearings of the impeachment inquiry — set to begin next week.

Updated at 3:20 p.m. ET

House Democrats have announced they will begin public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump next week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced two days of hearings. The first will be with acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday, Nov. 13. On Nov. 15, the committee will hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

All three witnesses have testified in closed-door sessions. Yovanovitch's deposition transcript was released on Monday; Taylor's was released on Wednesday.

Schiff said the public hearings "will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves," and, he said, "to learn firsthand about the facts of the president's misconduct."

Schiff said the closed-door testimony taken so far has illustrated "the degree to which the President enlisted whole departments of government in the illicit aim of trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent," former Vice President Joe Biden.

Taylor, in his opening statement to the panel last month, "described a shadow foreign policy operation being led by President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani where U.S. aid to Ukraine was contingent on the country undertaking investigations that could help Trump in his campaign for reelection in 2020," reported NPR's Franco Ordoñez.

The Trump administration had refused to release a nearly $400 million package of military assistance Congress approved for Ukraine.

According to the transcript released Wednesday, Taylor said that it was his "clear understanding, [that] security assistance money would not come until the President [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation," into former vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's dealings in Ukraine.

The White House maintains Trump has done nothing wrong and dismisses the inquiry as a "sham."

This week — with the release of deposition transcripts — marks the beginning of the open phase of the inquiry, which had been conducted out of public view.

The House voted on its next steps on Oct. 28. After open hearings, Schiff is expected to issue a report on his committee's findings and recommendations to send to the House Judiciary Committee, which will consider any potential articles of impeachment. Read more about what to expect here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor
More Stories