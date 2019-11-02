Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will Washington, D.C., celebrate the World Series? P.J. O'Rourke.

PJ O'ROURKE: Well, Congressional representative Rashida Tlaib from Detroit will introduce a fairness and equity legislation requiring next year's World Series to be between the Detroit Tigers and the Miami Marlins.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: They're going to go into a dystopian soundscape where the only thing they hear is "Baby Shark."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: An influential think tank will use this attack by the Houston Astros as pretext to declare war on the Dallas Cowboys.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to PJ O'Rourke, Negin Farsad and Josh Gondelman.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

