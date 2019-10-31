Man Advertises Crime On Shirt While Committing Crime

Bringing The World Home To You

Published October 31, 2019 at 4:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

It's not a crime unless you get caught. Those words were on the back of a man's T-shirt as he committed a crime. We know because a security camera showed him as he cracked open a vending machine at the Twin City Coin Laundry in Crystal City, Mo. This is a Class C felony, even though he's not yet caught. If you see him, you may know him by the 15 pounds of change and bills he stole, or by his sense of irony. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

