Note: That $1 Million Bill Isn't Real

Published October 30, 2019 at 5:13 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Once upon a time, the largest U.S. bill ever issued for public circulation was the $10,000 bill. Today, if somebody were to give you a bill larger than 100, you should be skeptical. The Lincoln Journal Star reports a man in Nebraska tried to open a checking account with a $1 million bill. Bank tellers told him it wasn't real. He disagreed and left the bank without an account but with his fake currency. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
