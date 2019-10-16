Bringing The World Home To You

Florida Man Calls Police To Report Stolen Marijuana

Published October 16, 2019 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a public service announcement. If you're going to call 911 to report a stolen item, make sure the item you're reporting is legal. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida had to tell someone to stop calling. The man claimed his roommate had stolen his marijuana. Now, in some places that might be legal, but recreational marijuana use is against the law in Florida. The officers did not file any charges. They just wanted the man to please, please, please stop calling. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

