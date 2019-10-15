Bringing The World Home To You

NPR News & More

Felicity Huffman Begins 14-Day Prison Term In College Admissions Scandal

By Richard Gonzales
Published October 15, 2019 at 10:43 PM EDT
Actress Felicity Huffman leaves federal court after her sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston last month.
Actress Felicity Huffman leaves federal court after her sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston last month.

Actress Felicity Huffman reported to a federal prison in northern California to serve her 14-day sentence for her part in the unfolding college admissions scandal that saw affluent parents use bribery and other illegal means to get their children into elite educational institutions.

The 56-year old star of Desperate Housewives surrendered herself to authorities at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., about 35 miles east of San Francisco. She entered the facility earlier than her court-ordered date of October 25.

Huffman had pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to arrange for her daughter's SAT score to be falsified. She was also fined $30,000, must perform 250 hours of community service and spend a year on probation. She is the first parent sentenced in the scandal.

At her sentencing, a remorseful Huffman told the judge, "I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong."

The actress "is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge (Indira) Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," according to a statement by the TASC Group which represents Huffman as quoted by the Associated Press.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are among some 50 other parents who have been charged in the scandal. Unlike Huffman, they have not pleaded guilty.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling of the District of Massachusetts, the supervising prosecutor, said Loughlin should expect a tougher sentence than Huffman if she is convicted. He told a Boston TV station earlier this month, "I don't think I'd be giving away any state secrets by saying we would probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for Felicity Huffman."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
