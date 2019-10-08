Some Revelers At Munich Oktoberfest Get A Rude Awakening

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was a rude awakening for some revelers at Germany's Oktoberfest. This year more than 6 million people attended the beer festival in Munich, and police confronted a new problem - driving under the influence, as in driving e-scooters. They hit German streets in June. Festivalgoers saw them as toys, even though the law sees them as motor vehicles. Police say more than 250 people had to give up their driver's licenses on the spot.