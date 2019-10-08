Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Some Revelers At Munich Oktoberfest Get A Rude Awakening

Published October 8, 2019 at 5:57 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was a rude awakening for some revelers at Germany's Oktoberfest. This year more than 6 million people attended the beer festival in Munich, and police confronted a new problem - driving under the influence, as in driving e-scooters. They hit German streets in June. Festivalgoers saw them as toys, even though the law sees them as motor vehicles. Police say more than 250 people had to give up their driver's licenses on the spot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories