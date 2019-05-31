Bringing The World Home To You

Fire Department In Britain Spent Hours Trying To Rescue A Cat

Published May 31, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with cat rescue news. A cat named Hatty climbed onto a railroad bridge in Britain. The fire department spent hours trying to save it. The BBC reports firefighters on ladders could not reach the animal, which never came down until after the failed rescue when she climbed down herself. Hatty's human reports the self-rescued cat, described as skinny, smelly and vocal, walked in the house, went upstairs and put herself to bed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

