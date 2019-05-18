Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be HBO's next big hit show we'll all get obsessed with? Roy Blount Jr.
ROY BLOUNT JR: Another hard-hitting, short-titled, city-specific series from David Simon. It's called Slosh, set in Miami in the near future when the water is up to everyone's knees.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Helen Hong.
HELEN HONG: A new series entitled White People In Old-Timey Costumes With Dragons.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Adam Felber.
ADAM FELBER: Well, it's a new show set in a bleak and hopeless dystopia where selfish warlords and schemers struggle to rule the remnants of a dying world. Yes, they're launching a nightly news show.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount Jr., Helen Hong...
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: ...Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening. Thank you so much for being with us.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: We'll see you next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.