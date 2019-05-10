Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Australia's $50 Note Is Printed With A Typo

Published May 10, 2019 at 6:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Australia printed currency with a typo. The $50 bill pictures Edith Cowan, Australia's first female member of parliament. A quote in tiny letters says, "it is a great responsibility to be the only woman here." Responsibility is misspelled, missing the last I. So it's, responsibilty. Australia will correct this on future bills after printing the error 46 million times. It's MORNG EDITION.

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's MORNING EDITION.

INSKEEP: Sorry, typo. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories