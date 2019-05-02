Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Good Deal: 45 Years Overdue, $10 Fee

Published May 2, 2019 at 5:12 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man returned a book to the Sunnyvale Public Library in California. He was pretty far past the due date - September 25, 1974 - almost 45 years late. It was an instructional book about how to build go-karts. The San Jose Mercury News reports the man had big dreams. He had checked the book out before he could drive, even. He wanted to build his own car, but he never managed to finish it. He paid the library's maximum late fee - $10. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories