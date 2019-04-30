Bringing The World Home To You

Whale Off Norway's Coast Found Wearing Camera Harness

Published April 30, 2019 at 6:35 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is not strange to see a beluga whale off Norway's coast. But this whale was wearing a camera harness that said Equipment St. Petersburg. A researcher told CNN the whale was probably trained by Russia's navy. He said they've been known to train belugas to conduct military operations. The researcher took off the harness and let the whale go. Doubtful, but maybe Norway has a whale it wants Russia to set free - you know, kind of like a spy swap. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

