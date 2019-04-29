Bringing The World Home To You

London Marathon Takes A Small Step To Go Green

Published April 29, 2019 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eliud Kipchoge won the London Marathon yesterday for a fourth time. That's a record, and that is amazing. And in other news, the marathon took a small step to go green. The BBC reports, last year, racers and onlookers tossed 47,000 plastic water bottles. This year, organizers tried to prevent a mess. They gave runners edible water pods. They're biodegradable because they're made from seaweed. The startup that makes them says they're tasteless. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
