Michigan Man Sues His Parents For Throwing Out His Stuff

Published April 15, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people who leave home have this experience - your parents throw out some of the junk you left behind. When it happened to a Michigan man, he sued. He's 40 and moved in with his parents after a divorce. Once he left, they shipped his stuff - but not his pornography collection. When he filed suit, his parents might have defended themselves by pleading ignorance. What porn? But instead, the father says frankly he did his son a favor by throwing the stuff out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
