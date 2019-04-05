Heinz Launches 'Kranch'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Heinz is going where few condiment companies have gone before. First, there was Mayochup - yes, mayonnaise and ketchup - then mayo with barbecue sauce and mayo with mustard. And now the latest crossbreed creation - by far the most fun to say - Kranch, as in ketchup with ranch dressing. Now, I know it comes in an attractive squeezy bottle, but I'm going to tell you a secret. Come in close. Just take the ranch dressing and ketchup already in your fridge and mix them together yourself. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.