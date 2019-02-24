Bringing The World Home To You

Sunday Puzzle: Oscars Night

By Will Shortz
Published February 24, 2019 at 8:02 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer is the name of an Academy Awards best actress winner from over the years — except I've anagrammed their last names. You name the actresses.

Example: Emma NOTES --> Emma Stone (La La Land, 2016)

1. Julianne ROMEO

2. Meryl PESTER

3. Natalie TRAMP ON

4. Kate LET'S WIN

5. Holly THE URN

6. Jodie FOREST

7. Sally FIDEL

8. Diane A TOKEN

9. Barbra TARDINESS

10. Julie WANDERS

11. Simone TOE RINGS

12. Helen AH YES

Last week's challenge:The numbers one, 12, 80, and million have something in common that only one other number has. What is it ... and what's the other number?

Challenge answer:The numbers appear in the Oscar-winning movies One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (or It Happened One Night), 12 Years a Slave, Around the World in 80 Days, andMillion Dollar Baby. The only other number to appear in a Oscar-winning film title is the Roman numeral "II" in The Godfather Part II.

Winner:Steve Fayne of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

This week's challenge:This challenge comes from listener Roger Barkan of Savage, Md. I'm thinking of a well-known U.S. natural landmark. Take the two-word name of its location. Then change the first letter of the second word to the immediately previous letter of the alphabet, and you'll get another description of the landmark's location. What's the landmark, and what are the two descriptions of its location?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Feb. 28at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
