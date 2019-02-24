Sunday Puzzle: Oscars Night

On-air challenge: Every answer is the name of an Academy Awards best actress winner from over the years — except I've anagrammed their last names. You name the actresses.

Example: Emma NOTES --> Emma Stone (La La Land, 2016)

1. Julianne ROMEO

2. Meryl PESTER

3. Natalie TRAMP ON

4. Kate LET'S WIN

5. Holly THE URN

6. Jodie FOREST

7. Sally FIDEL

8. Diane A TOKEN

9. Barbra TARDINESS

10. Julie WANDERS

11. Simone TOE RINGS

12. Helen AH YES

Last week's challenge:The numbers one, 12, 80, and million have something in common that only one other number has. What is it ... and what's the other number?

Challenge answer:The numbers appear in the Oscar-winning movies One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (or It Happened One Night), 12 Years a Slave, Around the World in 80 Days, andMillion Dollar Baby. The only other number to appear in a Oscar-winning film title is the Roman numeral "II" in The Godfather Part II.

Winner:Steve Fayne of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.

This week's challenge:This challenge comes from listener Roger Barkan of Savage, Md. I'm thinking of a well-known U.S. natural landmark. Take the two-word name of its location. Then change the first letter of the second word to the immediately previous letter of the alphabet, and you'll get another description of the landmark's location. What's the landmark, and what are the two descriptions of its location?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Feb. 28at 3 p.m. ET.

