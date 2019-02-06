Girl Scout Tries New Cookie Sales Strategy

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here in California, when you're selling Girl Scout cookies, people often say, no, thanks; I'm on a diet. That's one reason 10-year-old Kayla "Kiki" Paschall says sales were low. So this year, she had a new strategy. She posted a video.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

KAYLA PASCHALL: (Rapping) Selling them cookies is my thing. Buy Thin Mints or even S'mores.

GREENE: Yep. It was her version of Cardi B's "Money," and it was a hit.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

PASCHALL: (Rapping) I got girls in my troop, cookies to the roof.

KTLA 5 reports Kiki met her sales goal within a day.